Never Change, San Antonio: Man Seen Riding Horse at East Side Convenience Store

Locals apparently take the saying "Let's rodeo, San Antonio!" seriously.At least that's what we assume given the footage Twitter user @Ohbritt13 shared to the social media platform Tuesday afternoon. The four-second clip shows a man riding a horse into a convenience store parking lot.Locals may recognize the sign of Hackberry Food Mart, which is located at South Hackberry Street and Aransas Avenue. Considering how close that is to the heart of the city, we wonder how far the guy had ride to get there.Stay weird, SA.

When I think I’ve seen it all in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/QP7p9vvrdH

