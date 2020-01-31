Friday, January 31, 2020
Deadline to Register to Vote in Texas on Super Tuesday Is Monday, February 3
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 2:32 PM
If you're looking to do more that sit on the sidelines this election season, an important deadline is looming.
Monday, February 3, is the last date for Texans to register to participate in the March primaries known as Super Tuesday. Those March 3 contests determine which candidates represent each party in the November election.
Texas is one of 14 states that hold primaries on Super Tuesday. Voters here will also be weighing in on candidate choices for local elections.
Those who still need to register can do it at the Bexar County Elections Department
and area libraries. The elections department is normally open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., but extended its hours through Monday. See the schedule below:
- Saturday, February 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sunday, February 2, noon-4 p.m.
- Monday, February 3, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
If you're unsure whether you're registered, you can check via the Texas Secretary of State's Am I Registered site
.
