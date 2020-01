Residents Concerned After Dogs Found Shot in Northeast San Antonio Neighborhood

Pet owners and concerned residents are asking that the community look out for the person or people responsible for shooting dogs in a Northeast San Antonio neighborhood.A Monday post in the San Antonio Puppies and Dogs for Adoption Facebook group shows a dead dog lying in the street of the Ventura neighborhood and warns that someone is harming animals in the area. (Warning: the linked image may be disturbing.)Jo Anna Garza, who shared the photo, said the pet escaped from a yard and was shot in the face by an unknown suspect.Garza said she learned about the incident through the NextDoor app. She shared the photo of the canine to warn other Ventura residents. A total of three dogs have been shot since the Facebook post was shared Monday, she added.Thomas Placier, an attorney for Ventura Homeowner's Association, said the photos have been shared with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. He encouraged anyone who sees any suspicious activity to contact law enforcement officials.

