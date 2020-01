Sheriff's Office Identifies, Arrests Man Who Walked Naked Through San Antonio Neighborhood

A San Antonio man is in custody after he was seen strolling through a local neighborhood completely unclothed.On Thursday, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to share a photo of a nude man spotted in Timberwood on the city's North Side. The photo, which includes a black box over the suspect's privates, was captured Tuesday on a resident's surveillance camera.In the post, authorities said they it may not have been the first time the perp took a walk in the buff.It didn't take long for deputies to identify the man as Gilbert Ramos Jr. He was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Friday without incident.It turns out BCSO was right about Tuesday's incident not being the first time Ramos went streaking. His previous criminal charges include not only criminal mischief, theft and assault, but — you guessed it — indecent exposure. Ramos was reportedly sentenced to jail and handed 145 days of community service for a 2014 indecent exposure rap.Ramos was charged with indecent exposure for Tuesday's incident. His bond is set at $2,000.

