Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 3, 2020

H-E-B Wants to Make Your Valentine's Day Better with 'Buy Lube, Get Chocolate-Covered Strawberries' Coupon

Posted By on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 11:11 AM

click image TWITTER / MIRANDA_RENEE3
  • Twitter / miranda_renee3
If you're trying to have a sexy Valentine's Day this year, H-E-B Grocery Co. is coming through.

A tweet from @miranda_renee3 shows a stack of coupons expected to hit the shelves at the SA-based grocery chain this Wednesday. The coupon grabbed the attention of Twitter users thanks to its booty call-ready offer of free chocolate-dipped strawberries from the bakery to anyone who buys a bottle of WET Platinum Strawberry lubricant.
As the tweet points out, "Nobody does it better than my H-E-B."

What's more, the coupon is valid through February 18, giving customers the option of celebrating Valentine's more than a week early or keeping the vibe going for days after. At press time, H-E-B hasn't confirmed whether the coupon is only available at select stores or all locations.

Let's just hope that the grocer plans to offer diaper and baby formula coupons nine months from now.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Report: Cornerstone Church Pastor John Hagee's Brother Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse Read More

  2. Deadline to Register to Vote in Texas on Super Tuesday Is Monday, February 3 Read More

  3. Former Bexar District Attorney Nico LaHood Joins Michelle Barrientes-Vela's Defense Team Read More

  4. San Antonio Man Threatened Coworkers After One Made Fun of Him for Shaving His Beard Read More

  5. San Antonio Officials and JBSA Tell Residents Not to Panic Over Lackland Quarantine Site Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation