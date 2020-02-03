Monday, February 3, 2020
H-E-B Wants to Make Your Valentine's Day Better with 'Buy Lube, Get Chocolate-Covered Strawberries' Coupon
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 11:11 AM
If you're trying to have a sexy Valentine's Day this year, H-E-B Grocery Co. is coming through.
A tweet from @miranda_renee3
shows a stack of coupons expected to hit the shelves at the SA-based grocery chain this Wednesday. The coupon grabbed the attention of Twitter users thanks to its booty call-ready offer of free chocolate-dipped strawberries from the bakery to anyone who buys a bottle of WET Platinum Strawberry lubricant.
As the tweet points out, "Nobody does it better than my H-E-B."
What's more, the coupon is valid through February 18, giving customers the option of celebrating Valentine's more than a week early or keeping the vibe going for days after. At press time, H-E-B hasn't confirmed whether the coupon is only available at select stores or all locations.
Let's just hope that the grocer plans to offer diaper and baby formula coupons nine months from now.
