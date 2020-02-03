Email
Monday, February 3, 2020

San Antonio Woman Set Ex's Truck on Fire Then Gets Busted Driving by His House While Cops Are There

Posted By on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A local woman has been arrested after authorities say she vandalized the truck of a man with whom she's has a on-again, off-again relationship for several years, KSAT reports.

Anita Lopez Rosales was arrested last Thursday after police said she broke the windows of the man's 2002 Toyota Sequoia and set the truck on fire. The vehicle was reportedly parked outside the victim's East Side home.

The man told authorities he heard glass breaking and looked outside to see a red Chevrolet Silverado driving from the scene. Later, the same Silverado reportedly drove past the man's home as officers were investigating the incident.

Officers stopped the truck and found a Rosales behind the wheel, both a crowbar and lighter in her possession, according to KSAT. The 42-year-old woman reportedly tried to explain that the fire was not intentional and started after leaves ignited while she smoked a cigarette. However, investigators determined the fire when someone ignited gasoline with a lighter.



Rosales has since been charged with arson.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

