Monday, February 3, 2020
San Antonio Woman Set Ex's Truck on Fire Then Gets Busted Driving by His House While Cops Are There
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 12:15 PM
click to enlarge
-
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A local woman has been arrested after authorities say she vandalized the truck of a man with whom she's has a on-again, off-again relationship for several years, KSAT reports
.
Anita Lopez Rosales was arrested last Thursday after police said she broke the windows of the man's 2002 Toyota Sequoia and set the truck on fire. The vehicle was reportedly parked outside the victim's East Side home.
The man told authorities he heard glass breaking and looked outside to see a red Chevrolet Silverado driving from the scene. Later, the same Silverado reportedly drove past the man's home
as officers were investigating the incident.
Officers stopped the truck and found a Rosales behind the wheel, both a crowbar and lighter in her possession, according to KSAT. The 42-year-old woman reportedly tried to explain that the fire was not intentional and started after leaves ignited while she smoked a cigarette. However, investigators determined the fire when someone ignited gasoline with a lighter.
Rosales has since been charged with arson
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, arson, ex boyfriend, drove by his house, Toyota Sequoia, Chevrolet Silverado, woman arrested, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.