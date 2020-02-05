Email
Wednesday, February 5, 2020

San Antonio Man Lied to Teen About His Age, Sexually Assaulted Her for Months

A man was arrested last week after he reportedly lied about his age to a teen girl with whom he entered a sexual relationship.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the San Antonio Express-News reveals the victim told staff at a local hospital that she entered a sexual relationship with Christopher Vincent Mehring-Cruz in 2018. The girl, who was 14 at the time, said Mehring-Cruz told her he was just 16.

The victim later told authorities she went to Mehring-Cruz's home to have sex over a three-month period. She said he recorded video of them having intercourse.

In January 2019, the teen said she found the suspect's driver's license and leaned that he was actually 21 years old. The victim alleged that in November Mehring-Cruz began texting nude photos of her to her mother as a form of harassment.



Mehring-Cruz was charged with sexual assault of a child and arrested last Friday. He's since posted his $50,000 bond.

