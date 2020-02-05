Wednesday, February 5, 2020
San Antonio Man Lied to Teen About His Age, Sexually Assaulted Her for Months
By Sarah Martinez
A man was arrested last week after he reportedly lied about his age to a teen girl with whom he entered a sexual relationship.
An arrest affidavit
obtained by the San Antonio Express-News
reveals the victim told staff at a local hospital that she entered a sexual relationship with Christopher Vincent Mehring-Cruz in 2018. The girl, who was 14 at the time, said Mehring-Cruz told her he was just 16.
The victim later told authorities she went to Mehring-Cruz's home to have sex over a three-month period. She said he recorded video of them having intercourse.
In January 2019, the teen said she found the suspect's driver's license and leaned that he was actually 21 years old. The victim alleged that in November Mehring-Cruz began texting nude photos of her to her mother as a form of harassment.
Mehring-Cruz was charged with sexual assault of a child
and arrested last Friday. He's since posted his $50,000 bond.
