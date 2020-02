San Antonio Man Who Walked Around Neighborhood Naked Arrested Again After Masturbating on Woman's Porch

A San Antonio man who was arrested last week for walking around a neighborhood nude is behind bars following another incident that involved exposing his junk.Gilbert Ramos was arrested Tuesday night after surveillance video at a woman's home revealed that he walked up to her front door, laid on his back and performed "a lewd sex act" around 5 a.m. that day, KSAT reports . Also that morning, Ramos was seen walking around in a thong near a school bus stop.The woman who owns the house where Ramos performed his act said she recognized the suspect after surveillance video from November 2019 captured him masturbating on her porch.Tuesday's incident reportedly occurred at a different home than the one the 34-year-old suspect was seen walking naked near last week . That incident was also caught on video.This time around, Ramos was charged with stalking. ABexar County Sheriff's Office said he could also face a charge of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct or public lewdness.Investigators requested that Ramos receive GPS monitoring upon his release from Bexar County Jail given his history of nude escapades.

