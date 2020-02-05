Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

San Antonio Man Who Walked Around Neighborhood Naked Arrested Again After Masturbating on Woman's Porch

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A San Antonio man who was arrested last week for walking around a neighborhood nude is behind bars following another incident that involved exposing his junk.

Gilbert Ramos was arrested Tuesday night after surveillance video at a woman's home revealed that he walked up to her front door, laid on his back and performed "a lewd sex act" around 5 a.m. that day, KSAT reports. Also that morning, Ramos was seen walking around in a thong near a school bus stop.

The woman who owns the house where Ramos performed his act said she recognized the suspect after surveillance video from November 2019 captured him masturbating on her porch.

Tuesday's incident reportedly occurred at a different home than the one the 34-year-old suspect was seen walking naked near last week. That incident was also caught on video.



This time around, Ramos was charged with stalking. Although walking around in a thong isn't illegal, officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said he could also face a charge of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct or public lewdness.

Investigators requested that Ramos receive GPS monitoring upon his release from Bexar County Jail given his history of nude escapades.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Feds Slap Penalties on 5 San Antonio Hospitals for Not Meeting Patient Safety Standards Read More

  2. H-E-B Wants to Make Your Valentine's Day Better with 'Buy Lube, Get Chocolate-Covered Strawberries' Coupon Read More

  3. Mayor Ron Nirenberg Says San Antonio's Vying to Host the NFL Draft Read More

  4. San Antonio Officials and JBSA Tell Residents Not to Panic Over Lackland Quarantine Site Read More

  5. Report: Cornerstone Church Pastor John Hagee's Brother Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation