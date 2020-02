U.S. Rep. Castro Says White House Never Warned Him About Coronavirus Quarantine at Lackland, Even Though It's in His District

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro said the Trump administration gave his office no advance notice of plans to quarantine up to 250 people at JBSA-Lackland to ensure they don't have the coronavirus."They provided no notice at all," said Castro, a Democrat whose district includes the air base. "In fact, me and my office only read about it in press reports, along with other Texans and San Antonians."During a Wednesday call with reporters, Castro said that lack of a heads-up left his staff scrambling to answer questions from concerned constituents.Defense Department officials have said that the evacuees from China it will house at Lackland and three other U.S. bases have shown no coronavirus symptoms and pose no danger. Even so, city and base officials are working to address residents' concerns that the plan might put the community at risk."The administration has shown a disregard for the people of San Antonio in the way this has been conducted," Castro said.At press time, it was unclear whether any other members of San Antonio's congressional delegation were provided advance warning. However, Castro said the bare minimum would have been notifying the one directly representing people around the base."If there's one office that should have been notified, it's this one," he added.

