Friday, February 7, 2020

CDC: Coronavirus Evacuees Reportedly Arriving at San Antonio's Lackland AFB Beginning Friday

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge Lackland Air Force Base - TRIPADVISOR
  • TripAdvisor
  • Lackland Air Force Base
Up to 250 individuals could land at at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland as early as Friday morning as part of a federally mandated quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Center for Disease Control spoke to local media outlets Thursday to provide more details about the American evacuees who traveled in the Wuhan area, considered a focal point of the outbreak. While the evacuees are not displaying symptoms related to the disease, Captain Jennifer McQuiston, a spokesperson for the CDC, stressed that the quarantine is a precaution.

According to KENS 5, the people arriving Friday will stay in hotels on base as part of the 14-day quarantine process. Military officials have reportedly fenced off the perimeter around the buildings. Federal marshals will patrol the area.

The feds have also contracted a company specializing in quarantine situations to bring the evacuees food and tend to their housekeeping. The workers are trained and will wear protective wear while interacting with the evacuees.



"While these evacuees are here, every precaution will be taken to quarantine them and isolate them from the base community and the San Antonio community," McQuiston told KENS.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


