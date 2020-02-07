Email
Friday, February 7, 2020

San Antonio Commission Approves Move and Redevelopment of Iconic Former Liberty Bar Building

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge Boeher's House once housed the Liberty Bar. Lately, it's been sitting on stilts, unused. - WIKIPEDIA
  • Wikipedia
  • Boeher's House once housed the Liberty Bar. Lately, it's been sitting on stilts, unused.
After years of languishing empty, the iconic leaning structure that once housed San Antonio's Liberty Bar finally appears headed for reuse.

The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday greenlit a plan to to reorient the two-story building and shift it down the block to the corner of Avenue A and East Grayson Street, according to the Rivard Report.

The historic structure, known as Boehler's House, was lifted from its original spot for foundation repairs in 2014 and sat in development limbo since. It's owned by Silver Ventures, developer of the nearby Pearl complex.

In 2014, HDRC shut down a plan to move the former restaurant into a parking lot at the nearby mixed-use development. The commission approved a second attempt in 2017, though Silver Ventures later decided to modify that plan.



According to the Rivard Report, the newly approved relocation scheme includes raising Boehler's house onto a six- or seven-foot stone base and adding an open-air pavilion and screened-in balconies. The Office of Historic Preservation suggested Silver Ventures reduce the amount of screening on the balconies, however.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

