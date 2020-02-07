Email
Friday, February 7, 2020

San Antonio Police Searching for Suspects Who Stole Man's Truck, Tacos During Robbery

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
What's worse than someone stealing your ride?

Someone stealing your ride and your tacos.

According to KSAT, a man had just purchased tacos from a Mexican restaurant on the 5000 block of West Commerce around 6:30 a.m. Friday when two men approached him. One reportedly brandished a gun.

Police told the TV station that one of the suspects punched the man in the face before driving off in his Chevrolet pickup truck. The suspect also grabbed the man's wallet and tacos before fleeing the scene.



A third suspect followed the truck in a Ford Fusion, authorizes also told KSAT. Officers reportedly searched the area for either vehicle but were unsuccessful in tracking down the taco bandits.

