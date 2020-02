Former San Antonio Techie Brad Parscale Moves to D.C. After Critics Inside Trump Campaign Question His Commitment

Apparently, San Antonio techie-turned-Trump 2020 reelection guru Brad Parscale has been getting under the skin of other folks on the president's campaign.Parscale, Trump's 2020 campaign manager, relocated to the Washington D.C. area after "grumbling among some of the president’s allies about his compensation and commitment," Bloomberg News reports Perviously, Parscale had been jetting back and forth between D.C. and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he's got a $2.4 million home as well as a condo near the beach. The development comes as yet another report reveals how much the former web designer is charging the campaign for his services In a press statement, Parscale said he'd always planned to relocate to Washington once the primaries got underway."But the move may also help Parscale quell outside criticism over his spending and travel, some of which has made its way to the president," Bloomberg reports. Trump has queried friends and advisers about Parscale’s compensation, according to the wire service, citing people familiar with the matter.Parscale had never worked on a political campaign before the Trump campaign tapped his SA-based company to do web design. After helping shape the 2016 campaign's web strategy, he was plucked to head the president's reelection campaign.

