Fuel Your Wanderlust with San Antonio RV

click to enlarge
They say not all who wander are lost. Travel is one of the more worthwhile investments, and a local RV retailer is making it possible to fuel your wanderlust, while spending time with family and friends in comfort and style.
Visit San Antonio RV
and explore a wide range of quality campers, travel trailers, RVs and more, all at competitive prices and available through a pleasant, hassle-free buying experience. We’re already thinking of our Spring Break plans: hitting up Big Bend, Big Bend Brewery in Valentine, a night or two in Marfa, and maybe a pit stop near Balmorhea. We can do it all with a camper and do even more in an RV, so we checked out SARV and here’s what we found.
click to enlarge
We especially love the KZ Sportsman 260HSE, with its wealth of storage and totally usable kitchen with stove, oven and fridge. Once you have arrived at your destination, you can quickly set up the 14' power awning and hit the trails, the lake, or relax. Inside someone can make lunch or dinner using the drop-in cooktop with glass cover and oven or the microwave, and store leftovers in the 10 cu. ft. refrigerator. When it's time to go to sleep, the kids will love their double-size bunks, you will love your queen bed and your friends can sleep on the furniture.
The Sportsmen SE travel trailer by KZ offers residential-grade linoleum for easy clean up, a stainless steel residential kitchen faucet and deep undermount stainless steel kitchen sink, color accented shower walls as a nice touch, dark accent trim on corners/entry doors, and lots of storage for your clothing, dishes, and such. The exterior gives you a one-piece, seamless, walk-on Tufflex roofing material, fully walk-on roof decking, an aerodynamic front profile with smooth metal front, three-toned exterior metal, and has been prepped for solar power and a backup camera. Start saving money and enjoy camping, choose the trailer that fits your wants and needs!
click to enlarge
About San Antonio RVs: San Antonio RVs is a premier RV dealer conveniently located just east of San Antonio in Seguin, Texas. We sell a variety of new RVs class A, class A diesel, class B, class B diesel, class C, class C diesel, fifth wheel, toy hauler, travel trailer, folding camper or other, as well as quality used RVs at wholesale prices. We've set San Antonio RVs apart from the other RV dealers in central Texas by dedicating ourselves to providing the most hassle-free RV buying experience possible.
Find out more at sanantoniorvs.com