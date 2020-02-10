Monday, February 10, 2020
Man Busted at San Antonio Airport After He Tried to Smuggle $100,000 in Marijuana, THC Products
By Sarah Martinez
Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 11:24 AM
A traveler was arrested at San Antonio International Airport Friday after officials said he tried to smuggle marijuana in his luggage.
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook
to let local residents know about Lawrence Rangel's unsuccessful attempt to bring a lot of green back from Colorado, where pot is legal. Narcotics investigators and a K9 named Rocket assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration after Rangel, 40, was suspected of hiding weed in his luggage.
Rocket sniffed out 26 grams of THC, 12 ounces of marijuana and roughly four pounds of THC-infused edibles in Rangel's possession, authorities say.
Together, the drugs have an estimated
worth of $105,440.
Rangel has since been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance as well as possession of marijuana.
