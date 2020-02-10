Monday, February 10, 2020
New Braunfels Teen Arrested, Accused of Fatally Shooting His Sister
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 12:37 PM
click to enlarge
-
New Braunfels Police Department
Authorities are investigating what led a Texas teen to fatally shoot his own sister.
According to reports, New Braunfels police officers arrested 17-year-old Zachary Barrera Sunday after his sister, 16-year-old Gabrielle Barrera, was found dead at a home
Saturday night. Authorities said Gabrielle suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
Detectives determined the boy fired the handgun that killed his sister, but they are now trying to determine a motive
.
Zachary Barrera has been charged with first-degree murder and is in custody at Comal County Jail. His bond has been set at $250,000.
