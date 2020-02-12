San Antonio Man Confesses to Killing Man Over Weed Money, Fatally Shooting Wife After She Got Upset About Murder

click to enlarge
-
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Authorities arrested a San Antonio man accused of killing another individual over a drug debt and fatally shooting his wife just a few hours later.
According to multiple reports, Michael Morales is in custody after confessing to the murders. Morales admitted to going to a home just after midnight Tuesday to confront Felix Garcia, a man who owed him money for marijuana. Morales and Garcia began to argue, which led to a physical fight that ended when Morales grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed the victim
in the upper body, killing him, authorities say.
A 6-year-old child reportedly found the victim's body
in the backyard. The Express-News
reports Garcia was the child's father
.
Morales reportedly went home and called an ambulance for an eye injury he received during his fight with the victim, though he lied about how he was injured. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Later that morning, Morales went home and told his common-law wife Mary Sanchez about the murder, according to reports. Sanchez became upset, leading to an argument between her and Morales. Like hours before, that argument became physical. Morales eventually grabbed a rifle and fatally shot the 45-year-old woman
, authorities say.
Sanchez died at the scene.
A witness at the scene saw Morales flee the home, but sheriff's deputies were later able to apprehend the suspect. While toxicology test results have not been released, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Morales may have been high on meth
at the time of the killings.
Morales, 36, reportedly confessed to the crimes during questioning. He now faces two charges of murder.
