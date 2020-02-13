Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 13, 2020

San Antonio and Its Fire Union Reach a Labor Contract Deal — and Both Sides Claim Victory

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 4:31 PM

click to enlarge Fire union chief Chris Steele addresses the press at a news conference Thursday. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Fire union chief Chris Steele addresses the press at a news conference Thursday.
After six years of brawling and stonewalling, the City of San Antonio and its fire union have reached a new labor contract.

Both sides are claiming victory over the five-year agreement, reached through meetings overseen by a third-party arbitration panel.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the pact represents a fresh start and an opportunity for the city to rebuild its relationship with the firefighters.

"This city functions best when City Hall and first responders work together as a team," he said in a statement to the Current. "We intend to take this opportunity for a fresh start and move forward."



However, union President Chris Steele said the deal wouldn't have been possible if voters hadn't approved a pair of measures the union placed on the ballot last year — one which gave firefighters the ability to unilaterally push contract talks into arbitration.

"We are here today with an agreement in hand because the citizens, the citizens of San Antonio, voted for binding arbitration and against the city manager," Steele said at a press conference at the union's headquarters.

The union's ballot-box victory prompted the departure of Sheryl Sculley, the former city manager who took a hardline on negotiations with the firefighters and entered a lengthy and unsuccessful court battle with the union.

Under the new deal, firefighters will get a total 17% pay increase over the agreement's five year term. Employee contributions to the healthcare plan will increase by 10% annually during both the terms of the contract and a five-year maximum evergreen period.

The pact does not provide retroactive compensation for firefighters for the more than five years they were without a contract.

In a statement, City Manager Erik Walsh said he appreciated good faith effort of the union. However, he said he hopes "this marks the first and only time that the city and its public safety unions use binding arbitration to reach a collective bargaining agreement."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. CDC Confirms a Single Coronavirus Case in San Antonio Read More

  2. San Antonio Man Confesses to Killing Man Over Weed Money, Fatally Shooting Wife After She Got Upset About Murder Read More

  3. Schertz Police Corporal Accused of Installing Cameras Inside Home to Secretly Watch Teen Girl Read More

  4. Police Investigating Death of Reagan HS Student Found Unconscious in School's Weight Room as Suicide Read More

  5. Texas Republican Party Tells Candidates Not to Participate in Voter Forums if Democrats Also Take Part Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation