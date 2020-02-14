Diversion of Defense Money for Border Wall Jeopardizing Jobs at Port San Antonio, Congressman Warns

click to enlarge
The federal plan to divert $3.83 billion in military spending to build President Trump's border will likely result in job cuts at Port San Antonio, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett warned.
Reallocations from the National Guard and Reserve equipment accounts includes a $79 million contract Standard Aero has to modernize engines for the Guard's C-130 aircraft at Port San Antonio, staff with Doggett's office confirmed Friday.
Officials with Standard Aero were unavailable for immediate comment on how loss of the work would affect staffing levels.
The aerospace firm currently employs hundreds of people at an 800,000-square-foot operation at the former Kelly Air Force Base. The site does engine work for the Air Force, the Navy, commercial aircraft companies and allied militaries.
In a statement, Doggett said workers and the U.S. military are shouldering the burden for the border barrier Trump once said Mexico would pay for. A similar reallocation of defense funds last year killed an $18.5 million construction project
at San Antonio's Camp Bullis.
“Mexico is not paying for his wasteful wall, as Trump repeatedly campaigned," said Doggett, a Democrat who represents San Antonio and Austin. "Instead, it is built at the expense of our armed forces and those who work to keep our nation strong. What a disappointing wall of indifference to our national security.”
