Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 14, 2020

Diversion of Defense Money for Border Wall Jeopardizing Jobs at Port San Antonio, Congressman Warns

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge Standard Aero employees at Port San Antonio work on an engine. - COURTESY PHOTO / PORT SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / Port San Antonio
  • Standard Aero employees at Port San Antonio work on an engine.
The federal plan to divert $3.83 billion in military spending to build President Trump's border will likely result in job cuts at Port San Antonio, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett warned.

Reallocations from the National Guard and Reserve equipment accounts includes a $79 million contract Standard Aero has to modernize engines for the Guard's C-130 aircraft at Port San Antonio, staff with Doggett's office confirmed Friday.

Officials with Standard Aero were unavailable for immediate comment on how loss of the work would affect staffing levels.

The aerospace firm currently employs hundreds of people at an 800,000-square-foot operation at the former Kelly Air Force Base. The site does engine work for the Air Force, the Navy, commercial aircraft companies and allied militaries.



In a statement, Doggett said workers and the U.S. military are shouldering the burden for the border barrier Trump once said Mexico would pay for. A similar reallocation of defense funds last year killed an $18.5 million construction project at San Antonio's Camp Bullis.

“Mexico is not paying for his wasteful wall, as Trump repeatedly campaigned," said Doggett, a Democrat who represents San Antonio and Austin. "Instead, it is built at the expense of our armed forces and those who work to keep our nation strong. What a disappointing wall of indifference to our national security.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. CDC Confirms a Single Coronavirus Case in San Antonio Read More

  2. Schertz Police Corporal Accused of Installing Cameras Inside Home to Secretly Watch Teen Girl Read More

  3. San Antonio and Its Fire Union Reach a Labor Contract Deal — and Both Sides Claim Victory Read More

  4. TV Report Alleges Justice of the Peace Ciro Rodriguez Campaigned for Daughter in Violation of Judicial Code Read More

  5. San Antonio Man Confesses to Killing Man Over Weed Money, Fatally Shooting Wife After She Got Upset About Murder Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation