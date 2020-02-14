Email
Friday, February 14, 2020

San Antonio Teen Arrested After Stabbing Relative, Threatening to Kill Him

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A teenage boy has been arrested for the stabbing of one of his relatives earlier this month.

According to Bexar County Jail records, 17-year-old Justin Tapia went to a relative's home on February 6. While there, Tapia and the victim's brother began wrestling and roughhousing outside the home.

The horseplay eventually turned aggressive, KSAT reports.

The victim intervened to break up the scuffle so the pair wouldn't injure each other. According to the report, Tapia become upset and pulled out a knife.



The brother reportedly ran from the scene and Tapia stabbed the victim in the abdomen. The affidavit states that the suspect said, "I'm going to kill you."

The victim, also 17, suffered a collapsed lung from the stabbing, according to the report.

Tapia fled the scene that night but was arrested Wednesday, according to authorities. He's since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

