Early Voting Starts for Texas' Super Tuesday Primary. Here's Everything You Need to Know

Early voting started Tuesday, allowing Texans to cast ballots in the March primary known as Super Tuesday.
Texas is one of 14 states that participate in Super Tuesday. Voters will decide which presidential, congressional, legislative, judicial and State Board of Education candidates will represent their party in the general election.
The early voting period lasts 10 days, wrapping up on February 28. Those who miss the window will only be able to participate in the primary on March 3, election day.
The Bexar County Elections Department maintains a list of early voting locations and hours
. It also offers a tool
to let people check whether they're registered to vote.
The League of Women Voters
and the Texas Tribune
both offer extensive voter guides for those looking to get up to speed on the candidates.
