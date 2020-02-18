Email
Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Study Names Texas Among Most Sinful States in the U.S.

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge STOCK IMAGE
  • Stock image
Las Vegas may be Sin City, but Texas is in the running to be called the Sin State.

At least that's what WalletHub would have us believe.

A new study from the financial site looked at the "Most Sinful States in America," and the Lone Star State earned itself the second spot. Coming in only after Nevada, for obvious reasons, Texas' high overall ranking was largely due to its No. 1 distinction in the lust category. Texas residents spent the most time on adult websites compared to the rest of the U.S.

WalletHub's methodology centered around the seven deadly sins — anger/hatred, jealousy, excesses/vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.



Texas also ranked 8th in jealousy (based on having the most thefts and fraud per capita) and 6th in vanity (which looked at most beauty salons per capita and money spent on personal care items). The state's lowest ranking was excesses/vices at No. 36, which includes factors such as smoking, drinking, obesity and debt.

If you feel attacked by WalletHub's findings, maybe light a candle to La Virgen or something.

