Study Names Texas Among Most Sinful States in the U.S.

Las Vegas may be Sin City, but Texas is in the running to be called the Sin State.At least that's what WalletHub would have us believe. A new study from the financial site looked at the "Most Sinful States in America," and the Lone Star State earned itself the second spot. Coming in only after Nevada, for obvious reasons, Texas' high overall ranking was largely due to its No. 1 distinction in the lust category. Texas residents spent the most time on adult websites compared to the rest of the U.S.WalletHub's methodology centered around the seven deadly sins — anger/hatred, jealousy, excesses/vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.Texas also ranked 8th in jealousy (based on having the most thefts and fraud per capita) and 6th in vanity (which looked at most beauty salons per capita and money spent on personal care items). The state's lowest ranking was excesses/vices at No. 36, which includes factors such as smoking, drinking, obesity and debt.If you feel attacked by WalletHub's findings, maybe light a candle to La Virgen or something.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.