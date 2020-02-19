Email
Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Spurs Legend Tim Duncan Endorses Mike Bloomberg for President

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 12:19 PM

YOUTUBE / MIKE BLOOMBERG
  • YouTube / Mike Bloomberg
Former Spurs basketball player turned assistant coach Tim Duncan may be a man of few words, but he's publicly throwing support behind Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.

In a 30-second television spot shared to the candidate's YouTube channel Wednesday morning, Duncan's voice can be heard sharing his personal reason for backing the former New York City mayor. The basketball legend said Bloomberg helped the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Duncan was born and raised, after two Category 5 hurricanes struck the islands in 2017.

"The people of the islands needed help," Duncan said in the ad, which shows photos of both the basketball player and billionaire amid the islands' devastation. "Mike and his team, among others, acted fast to aid in feeding, clothing and getting people to safety."


Duncan said those acts showcased Bloomberg's "true compassion for helping those in need."



Well, being a billionaire sure does make a difference in your ability to help others.

The endorsement comes ahead of Bloomberg taking the stage in Las Vegas Wednesday night, his first debate appearance since he announced his campaign in November 2019.

Duncan's support also comes after a 2019 video of Bloomberg calling transgender individuals "it" and "some guy wearing a dress" resurfaced this week. The former mayor has also taken heat for a stop-and-frisk policy that patted down millions of New Yorkers, mostly black or Hispanic individuals who hadn't committed a crime.

