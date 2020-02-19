Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Texas Republican Donor Among Trump’s Recent Flurry of Pardons

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
Helps to have friends in high places.

Amid President Trump's surprise clemency blitz Tuesday was a pardon for the former owner of a Texas construction company who just happens to be a big GOP donor, the Associated Press reports.

Paul Pogue, founder of Dallas' Pogue Construction, was among 11 people the president handed clemency this week, alongside disgraced Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and "junk bond king" Michael Milken.

High-profile Republican allies requested the pardon for Pogue, who received a three-year sentence for falsifying a tax filing. Both Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and former Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum reached out to the president on his behalf, according to a White House statement.



Turns out Pogue gave $10,000 to Paxton to help his ongoing fight against felony securities fraud charges, the AP reports. What's more, filings show Pogue provided financial backing to other Republican officeholders including former Gov. Rick Perry and state Sen. Angela Paxton, the AG's spouse.

Pogue's son Ben, who now helms the family biz, also shares his pop's deep-pocketed support for right-wing politicos, according to the AP. The younger Pogue kicked in $85,000 to Trump Victory, a fundraising committee for the president's reelection bid, and he also maxed out his direct donations to the presidential campaign, hitting $5,600 last August.

In other words: Trump's swamp draining continues.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Study Says San Antonio Is at Risk for a Wave of Cockroaches, Other Pests Through March Read More

  2. Neighborhood Groups Sue State of Texas Over Proposed San Antonio-Area Quarry Read More

  3. Students Want NEISD to Acknowledge Bullying at Reagan High School Following Teen's Suicide on Campus Read More

  4. San Antonio Man Stabbed While Walking Dog Outside of Apartment Read More

  5. Judge Nelson Wolff Raises Concerns About Coronavirus Evacuees Being Sent to San Antonio Hospitals for Testing Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation