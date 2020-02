Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders to Host San Antonio Rally on Saturday

San Antonians "feeling the bern" may want to make plans to hang out with Bernie Sanders Saturday night.The senator and presidential candidate is visiting Texas this weekend and has scheduled a 7 p.m. Alamo City rally at Cowboys Dancehall. His visit comes after his campaign opened a field office in San Antonio last week."Everything we've worked toward together is coming down to this," a campaign email promoting the event reads. "Let's come together and win."This will be Sanders' first visit to San Antonio during the 2020 election cycle.With a rally in El Paso on Saturday afternoon, Sanders' visits to the Lone Star State are inspired by the March 3 Texas primary, known as Super Tuesday. Texans can avoid crowds and take part in early voting, going on now through Friday, February 28. More information on early voting locations is available here Although the Sanders rally is free and tickets aren't required, the campaign encourages attendees to RSVP . Doors open at 5 p.m.

