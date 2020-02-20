Email
Thursday, February 20, 2020

Seguin Police Find Two Decomposed Bodies Inside Home During Welfare Check

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 11:25 AM

Seguin police have opened an investigation after discovering two decomposed bodies inside a home Monday afternoon.

The corpses haven't yet been identified, but they belong to a man and a woman, according to a KENS 5 report. The man's was in an enclosed porch on the property while the woman's was found inside the home on Friesenhahn Road. Officers also discovered two dead dogs.

Authorities believe the bodies may have been decomposing for months.

"Was it natural causes? Could it be murder suicide?" Seguin Police Department Chief Terry Nichols asked. "We just don't know."



Nichols told KENS that the bodies were found after a concerned neighbor alerted police.

The man's mother had reportedly requested a welfare check in December. At that time, she said her son was acting strange and hadn't taken his medication or eaten in days. Police determined the man wasn't a danger to himself or others during that visit.

KENS reports that the man had a history of violence toward police officers.

Investigators are now trying to determine how the man and woman were related, how they died and how long their bodies were left rotting inside the home.

