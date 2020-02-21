Friday, February 21, 2020
Bernie Sanders Opens San Antonio Office, Names Local Union Organizer to Run It
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 3:14 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Bernie Sanders
The Bernie Sanders campaign has tapped union organizer Katy Bravenec to run its newly opened San Antonio field office.
The former organizer for the San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel will serve as a Texas regional field director for the Democratic presidential frontrunner, the Express-News
reports. In that role, she'll rally campaign volunteers from the Alamo City all the way to El Paso.
Sanders' one-person San Antonio office, lofted in the former White Elephant Coffee Co. in Southtown, has been open for two weeks, according to the daily. An official grand opening event last Saturday drew around 380 people.
Sanders is in the midst of a Texas campaign swing that will include a 7 p.m. rally at San Antonio's Cowboys Dancehall on Saturday.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Bernie Sanders, San Antonio, Texas, White Elephant Coffee Co., Southtown, Cowboys Dancehall, Katy Bravenec, San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.