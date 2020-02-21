Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 21, 2020

Bernie Sanders Opens San Antonio Office, Names Local Union Organizer to Run It

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 3:14 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / BERNIE SANDERS
  • Facebook / Bernie Sanders
The Bernie Sanders campaign has tapped union organizer Katy Bravenec to run its newly opened San Antonio field office.

The former organizer for the San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel will serve as a Texas regional field director for the Democratic presidential frontrunner, the Express-News reports. In that role, she'll rally campaign volunteers from the Alamo City all the way to El Paso.

Sanders' one-person San Antonio office, lofted in the former White Elephant Coffee Co. in Southtown, has been open for two weeks, according to the daily. An official grand opening event last Saturday drew around 380 people.

Sanders is in the midst of a Texas campaign swing that will include a 7 p.m. rally at San Antonio's Cowboys Dancehall on Saturday.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders to Host San Antonio Rally on Saturday Read More

  2. Seguin Police Find Two Decomposed Bodies Inside Home During Welfare Check Read More

  3. Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl for Years Read More

  4. First Group of Coronavirus Evacuees Cleared to Leave San Antonio Base Read More

  5. Spurs Legend Tim Duncan Endorses Mike Bloomberg for President Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation