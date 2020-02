Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl for Years

A Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested Thursday is accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to reports.Records first obtained by KSAT 12 Defenders show that San Antonio police have been investigating Deputy Andrew Guerra since January 2019. Guerra has reportedly been with the department since 2003 but has been on unpaid administrative leave for more than a year.The station reports that investigators "received information" that Guerra began raping a girl when she was 13 years old — abuse that continued for more than a year. The victim told police the assaults occurred "numerous times."According to the, the victim came forward when she was 16. Her revelation came after she and two other minors spent the weekend at Guerra's apartment in January 2019. The girl told her mother she'd slept in the suspect's bed because there weren't enough blankets and that she woke up partially naked with Guerra touching her. The other juveniles were reportedly not assaulted.Guerra, 40, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. BCSO officials told KSAT the department has begun the process of terminating Guerra.The suspect has also been charged with the second-degree felony of sexual assault of a child.

