The Feds Will Pay You to Adopt a Horse or Burro — Just Like the Ones Some San Antonians Already Have in Their Backyard

If you've ever wanted to own a horse or burro, but couldn't afford the animal, you may find yourself in luck this weekend.The Bureau of Land Management will set up in Kerrville for an adoption event. The government agency will bring 75 wild horses and burros, allowing the citizens to take one home. They'll even pay you up to $1,000 per animal.That's not a bad incentive since folks in some parts of the city — no, not the outskirts — already have ranch animals on their property.The adoption event comes after the animals were removed from the wild "in order to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources," the agency said in a press release . The bureau periodically does this to keep the range in check.Here's the catch: Adopters must be at least 18 years old, have no history of animal abuse and have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space so the horse or burro can roam free. There are also equipment requirements you'll need to meet to receive an animal.Adoption applications will be accepted at the event, set for noon-6 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-noon on Sunday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.