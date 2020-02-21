Email
Friday, February 21, 2020

The Feds Will Pay You to Adopt a Horse or Burro — Just Like the Ones Some San Antonians Already Have in Their Backyard

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 5:14 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR / LUCATHEGALGA
If you've ever wanted to own a horse or burro, but couldn't afford the animal, you may find yourself in luck this weekend.

The Bureau of Land Management will set up in Kerrville for an adoption event. The government agency will bring 75 wild horses and burros, allowing the citizens to take one home. They'll even pay you up to $1,000 per animal.

That's not a bad incentive since folks in some parts of the city — no, not the outskirts — already have ranch animals on their property.

The adoption event comes after the animals were removed from the wild "in order to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources," the agency said in a press release. The bureau periodically does this to keep the range in check.



Here's the catch: Adopters must be at least 18 years old, have no history of animal abuse and have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space so the horse or burro can roam free. There are also equipment requirements you'll need to meet to receive an animal.

Adoption applications will be accepted at the event, set for noon-6 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.-noon on Sunday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

