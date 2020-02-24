Email
Monday, February 24, 2020

San Antonio Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Teen Boys in Exchange for Drugs

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio man has been arrested after two teen boys accused him of sexually assaulting them in exchange for drugs.

Zachary Neauhaus was arrested Friday, months after the victims say he had inappropriate physical contact with them. San Antonio Police Department spokeswoman Alisia Pruneda told KSAT the victims bought drugs from Neauhaus for about eight months. Instead of money, they say he eventually began asking "for explicit photos and sexual favors." They said the suspect also recorded himself assaulting them and showed them videos of other victims.

One of the victims told authorities that Neauhaus was a "successful drug leader" from whom many teens made purchases.

The latest assault reportedly occurred February 16, when Neauhaus threatened to extort the two victims on social media if they told authorities about the abuse. The 15-year-old boys said they took Neauhaus' threats seriously because he kept weapons inside his home.



Once in custody, the suspect said the victims lied.

Neauhaus, 27, now faces two counts of continuous trafficking of persons. Authorities encouraged other potential victims to come forward.

