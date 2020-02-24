Email
Monday, February 24, 2020

Teen Boy Dead, Two Others Injured After Heated Argument Leads to West Side Shooting

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, a 16-year-old boy — since identified at Jesse Alviar — was fatally shot at the Cassiano Homes project on the city's West Side. Chief William McManus told the Express-News two groups of males, believed to be in the mid to late teens, were arguing when one of them pulled a handgun and began shooting around 1:30 p.m.

After he was shot, Alviar ran to the basketball courts at Benavides Park and "dropped dead," McManus said. A 19-year-old was reportedly shot in the leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment while a third victim grazed by gunfire refused further medical care.

A man attending mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church told KENS 5 he heard gunshots and ran across the street to help. He said he and his son attempted to help the victims but were able to aid Alviar.



Officers were able to take one suspect into custody and are now searching for two others who fled in a vehicle. The Cassiano Homes is a public housing project that sees a high rate of violence, Councilwoman Shirley Gonzalez said.

McManus doesn't believe the shooting was gang related. Authorities will continue to investigate.

