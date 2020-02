Teen Boy Dead, Two Others Injured After Heated Argument Leads to West Side Shooting

One person is dead and two others injured following a shooting Sunday afternoon.According to multiple reports, a 16-year-old boy — since identified at Jesse Alviar — was fatally shot at the Cassiano Homes project on the city's West Side. Chief William McManus told the Express-News two groups of males, believed to be in the mid to late teens, were arguing when one of them pulled a handgun and began shooting around 1:30 p.m.After he was shot, Alviar ran to the basketball courts at Benavides Park and "dropped dead," McManus said. A 19-year-old was reportedly shot in the leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment while a third victim grazed by gunfire refused further medical care.A man attending mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church told KENS 5 he heard gunshots and ran across the street to help . He said he and his son attempted to help the victims but were able to aid Alviar.Officers were able to take one suspect into custody and are now searching for two others who fled in a vehicle. The Cassiano Homes is a public housing project that sees a high rate of violence, Councilwoman Shirley Gonzalez said.McManus doesn't believe the shooting was gang related. Authorities will continue to investigate.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.