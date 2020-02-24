Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 24, 2020

Three More Evacuees at San Antonio's Lackland AFB Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
  • Centers for Disease Control
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, among people quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland has now reached six.

The three new cases diagnosed by the Centers for Disease Control are among the evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that arrived in San Antonio a week ago. The CDC has warned that people repatriated from the vessel are considered at a high risk of infection.

The three new patients are now in isolation and receiving treatment at an unidentified San Antonio medical facility, according to officials.

Last week, two other passengers who evacuated to San Antonio from the Diamond Princess tested positive for COVID-19. The week prior, officials diagnosed the first person at Lackland with the disease, an evacuee from Wuhan, China.



The three earlier patients were admitted to Methodist Hospital Texsan, according to a Texas Public Radio report. All have since been transferred and are still receiving medical care in isolation.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Democratic Frontrunner Bernie Sanders Plays the Hits to a Packed House at San Antonio Rally Read More

  2. Students Want NEISD to Acknowledge Bullying at Reagan High School Following Teen's Suicide on Campus Read More

  3. Elizabeth Warren to Hold Town Hall in San Antonio with Support from Julián Castro Read More

  4. Two Cruise Ship Evacuees at San Antonio Base Test Positive for Coronavirus Read More

  5. Bernie Sanders Opens San Antonio Office, Names Local Union Organizer to Run It Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation