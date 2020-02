Three More Evacuees at San Antonio's Lackland AFB Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, among people quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland has now reached six.The three new cases diagnosed by the Centers for Disease Control are among the evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that arrived in San Antonio a week ago . The CDC has warned that people repatriated from the vessel are considered at a high risk of infection.The three new patients are now in isolation and receiving treatment at an unidentified San Antonio medical facility, according to officials.Last week, two other passengers who evacuated to San Antonio from the Diamond Princess tested positive for COVID-19. The week prior, officials diagnosed the first person at Lackland with the disease, an evacuee from Wuhan, China.The three earlier patients were admitted to Methodist Hospital Texsan, according to a Texas Public Radio report . All have since been transferred and are still receiving medical care in isolation.

