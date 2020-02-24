Email
Monday, February 24, 2020

VIA Providing Free Rides to San Antonio Voters on Super Tuesday — Just Be Careful

With Super Tuesday just a week away, VIA Metropolitan Transit is reminding the public to exercise their "ride to vote" for the Texas primary election.

Complimentary transportation will be available on Tuesday, March 3 for passengers who present a valid voter registration card.

The VIA to Vote initiative has been providing public transit on municipal, state and federal election days since 2016 in order to "encourage civic engagement and remove a common challenge for voters," according to the VIA newsroom.

VIA's press release comes not long after the public transit service made headlines. Last Wednesday, a man was arrested for assaulting a VIA driver while riding the bus, making "ride-with-caution to vote" a more suitable public exercise this year.



According to KSAT, Lawrence Angelo Mattison was reportedly causing a disturbance on the bus. When the driver asked what was wrong, 25-year-old Mattison allegedly shoved the bus driver down, punched him repeatedly and stomped on the driver before taking off. He is now charged with assault on a public servant.

If you'd rather find another way to get to the polls, Lyft is also providing free and discounted rides to the primaries through a Voter Access Program.

For the first time, Lyft will partner with nonprofits identified as "most in need of transportation," according to a Lyft Blog, distributing rides directly within their networks. This is a part of the LyftUp Initiative aimed at providing reliable and affordable transportation access for all.

To find out more information on elections, visit Elections.Bexar.org.

