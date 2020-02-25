Email
Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Poll: Democratic Challengers to John Cornyn Still Largely Unknown to Texas Voters

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 3:09 PM

If you don't recognize Democratic Senate candidate Chris Bell, don't worry. Lots of Texas voters don't either. - TWITTER / @CHRISBELLLAWYER
  • Twitter / @ChrisBellLawyer
  • If you don't recognize Democratic Senate candidate Chris Bell, don't worry. Lots of Texas voters don't either.
As if taking down GOP Sen. John Cornyn in 2020 wasn't tough enough given the three-term Texas incumbent's $12 million war chest, new polling suggests Democrats face yet another hurdle.

Namely, lots of voters don't even know who his challengers are.

A week before the March 3 primary, more than half of Texas voters don’t know enough to form an opinion on any of the Dems vying for the seat, according to a new poll from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs.

With 41% support from Democratic voters who have a preference, U.S. Air Force vet MJ Hegar leads the pack. However, the second-ranked candidate, state Sen. Royce West has support from just 12.3% support.



Beyond that, more than half of Democratic primary voters said they've got no opinion on Hegar, and 37.4% don’t know who they are going to vote for. Another 8.8% said they didn't plan to vote for any of the 12 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination.

