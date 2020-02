Suspect Confesses to Setting Fire to Two Medina Valley Homes, Said He Needed to Relieve Stress

A man is in police custody after he confessed to setting two homes on fire over the weekend.Bexar County firefighters were called to a home in the 12600 block of Paseo Bajo in Medina Valley around 10 p.m. Sunday, and received a call about a separate fire in the 12400 block of Cinco de Mayo an hour later.When firefighters arrived at the second home, they found a man inside as it was engulfed in flames. Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez later told KSAT that the man inside was identified as Marco Martinez.Bexar County deputies arrested the 21-year-old at the scene. When he was taken into custody, Martinez admitted to starting the fires, saying that he did it to relieve stress The suspect also clarified that he wasn't under any sort of influence when he set fire to the structures. Lopez said Martinez also confessed to being part of the Orejon gang.Martinez has been charged with arson and given a bond of $40,000.

