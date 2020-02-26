Texas School Bus Driver Accused of Segregating Students By Race with Seat Assignments

click to enlarge
A Texas bus driver has been placed on administrative leave after students alleged the driver's seating assignments segregated them by race.
Comal ISD sent a letter to parents this week
to address allegations that a school bus driver assigned Danville Middle School
students to specific seats based on skin color. Students came forward after an incident last Thursday. Some riders were being loud, which prompted the driver to "handpick" white students
and told them to get off the bus while students of color remained inside.
A student who spoke to KSAT said Principal Julie Cronkhite later boarded the bus to talk to the remaining students about their behavior. A seating arrangement
went into effect this week, reportedly putting students of color at the front of the bus and white students in back.
The driver, who hasn't been identified, told administrators the assignments weren't based on race.
"During our preliminary investigation, it was stated by the driver that the assignment of seats was based on student behavior," Superintendent Andrew Kim said. "However, we are fully aware of how this incident has been perceived by students who ride bus 420 and their parents."
The district is now investigating the claims and has placed the driver on administrative leave. If the employee is found to have acted "in a discriminatory way," the district may administer disciplinary actions such as dismissal.
