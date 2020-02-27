Thursday, February 27, 2020
Converse Man Reportedly Told Young Girl Not to Tell Family About Sexual Assault Because They Would Be Angry
By Sarah Martinez
on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 11:19 AM
A local man is facing charges after a teenage girl said he touched her inappropriately then warned her not to tell her family.
Henry James Montalvo was arrested Wednesday after a 13-year-old girl said she was taken to his apartment in Converse some time last year. She told authorities that the 28-year-old made her lie on his bed and that he touched her inappropriately
.
The girl said Montalvo also told her not to let her family know about the incident "because they would be angry," according to an arrest affidavit
obtained by the Express-News
.
Montalvo has since been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He has already posted his $75,000 bond.
