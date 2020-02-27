Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Elizabeth Warren Releases Plan for Border Communities Ahead of San Antonio Stop

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 3:44 PM

click to enlarge Warren speaks at a 2020 campaign event in Iowa. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • Warren speaks at a 2020 campaign event in Iowa.
Ahead of her Thursday evening appearance in San Antonio, Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveiled a plan for protecting border communities and reversing the Trump administration's "incessant militarization" of the region.

The Democratic presidential hopeful's plan would immediately halt work on Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and reverse the administration's draconian immigration policies. It also would seek to improve economic conditions in depressed border regions by aiding small businesses, closing the digital divide and strengthening environmental protections.

"The 15 million residents living in our Southern borderlands — from Brownsville, Texas to San Diego, California — deserve a champion and a partner in the White House," Warren said in a written statement. "Building an America that reflects our values means elevating the voices of those who have traditionally been overlooked and underserved. We’ve got to make sure everyone has a seat at the table, and that includes border communities and immigrant advocacy groups."

Warren pledged that within 100 days of winning the presidency she would convene a borderlands summit to address the region's needs. Additionally, she said she'll hire a White House border advisor.



She also unveiled a Senate bill to divert money from Trump's wall to fund the U.S. coronavirus response.

Warren is set to hold a town hall at San Antonio's Sunset Station with former SA mayor and one-time campaign rival Julián Castro, who recently gave her an endorsement.

The senator's border plan and SA appearance come as Democratic presidential candidates swarm the Lone Star State ahead of its delegate-rich March 3 primary. Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, Mike Bloomberg and Joe Biden all have Texas events in the next few days. Bernie Sanders recently completed a four-stop swing through the state that included a San Antonio stop.

Early voting for the Texas primary ends Friday. The next opportunity to cast a vote in Texas primaries is on March 3, known as Super Tuesday.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Numbers Game: Calling San Antonio the Seventh-Largest City Has a Nice Ring, But It Doesn’t Reflect Reality Read More

  2. Texas School Bus Driver Accused of Segregating Students By Race with Seat Assignments Read More

  3. Gregg Popovich Wants San Antonio Residents to Vote in Texas Primary Read More

  4. Late Night Host Claps Back at Ted Cruz After Senator Used Show Segment for Anti-Bernie Tweet Read More

  5. Study: Funding Cuts Made It Harder for Texas Teens to Get Confidential Contraception Access Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation