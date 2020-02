Man Arrested After Touching Teen Girl with Exposed Genitals at San Antonio Walmart

A San Antonio man is in police custody after a teen girl said he put his exposed genitals on her while shopping at a local Walmart earlier this month.Christopher Alvarez was arrested Thursday following a February 17 incident at a Walmart on the city's Southwest Side, according to an affidavit obtained by the. A 13-year-old girl said she was shopping at the store with her father and older sister when a man came up behind her and placed his exposed genitals on her clothed backside . The victim said that Alvarez pretended to be reaching around her to grab a product on a shelf to get close to her.Alvarez continued to follow the victim, prompting her to hide in the women's restroom for about 10 minutes, according to the affidavit. Although she walked out with a group of women, the teen said Alvarez was waiting for her and asked why she was crying.The girl told authorities that Alvarez, 30, also asked if she wanted to "hook up." The victim also said she went to find her family and told them about the assault after leaving the store.Police said they were able to identify Alvarez after searching the store's surveillance footage. He's since been charged with indecency with a child.

