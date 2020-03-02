Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 2, 2020

H-E-B Limiting How Many Cleansing Products Customers Can Buy Amid Coronavirus Scare

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF H-E-B
  • Courtesy of H-E-B
H-E-B is making sure everyone who wants cleansing products can have them in their possession amid the coronavirus scare in San Antonio.

The grocery chain is limiting customers to four cleansing products per transaction at stores across Texas. Such products include hand sanitizer, hand soap, cleansing wipes and more.

A spokesperson for the company told KENS 5 that the product limit, which is not uncommon, was put in place to ensure fair access to the products.

"Occasionally we will limit product purchases to make sure our customers can find the items they need," an H-E-B representative said.



In order to prevent contracting the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people to wash their hands often with soap and water and disinfecting frequently-touched objects and surfaces. Avoiding contact with those who are sick and not touching your face (especially your eyes, nose and mouth) are also suggested.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Patient Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Was Allowed to Leave Quarantine in San Antonio Read More

  2. Person Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Visited San Antonio Mall, But Officials Say Infection Risk Is Low Read More

  3. Man Arrested After Touching Teen Girl with Exposed Genitals at San Antonio Walmart Read More

  4. San Antonio Police Detective Fired for Threatening to Kill His Side Chick Wins Job Back Read More

  5. Numbers Game: Calling San Antonio the Seventh-Largest City Has a Nice Ring, But It Doesn’t Reflect Reality Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation