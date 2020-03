H-E-B Limiting How Many Cleansing Products Customers Can Buy Amid Coronavirus Scare

H-E-B is making sure everyone who wants cleansing products can have them in their possession amid the coronavirus scare in San Antonio.The grocery chain is limiting customers to four cleansing products per transaction at stores across Texas. Such products include hand sanitizer, hand soap, cleansing wipes and more.A spokesperson for the company told KENS 5 that the product limit, which is not uncommon, was put in place to ensure fair access to the products."Occasionally we will limit product purchases to make sure our customers can find the items they need," an H-E-B representative said.In order to prevent contracting the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people to wash their hands often with soap and water and disinfecting frequently-touched objects and surfaces. Avoiding contact with those who are sick and not touching your face (especially your eyes, nose and mouth) are also suggested.

