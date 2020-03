San Antonio Police Searching for Suspect After Man Shot, Hit in the Head with Brick During Argument

A disagreement overnight at a San Antonio home led to a man being shot and hit in the head with a brick, police say.According to multiple reports, a male suspect walked into a home on the city's East Side around 3:45 a.m. Monday to find a man and woman together. Police say jealousy may have caused a disagreement between the two males.The man who arrived at the home pulled out a gun and shot the victim, according to police. The suspect also reportedly struck the man in the back of the head with a brick.The suspect is said to have fled the scene following the attack.The woman reportedly drove the victim a few blocks to a gas station to call for help. His condition is stable and the gunshot wound isn't life-threatening, KSAT reports Police are now searching for the suspect. Officials haven't shared a description of the suspect at this time.

