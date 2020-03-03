120 Coronavirus Evacuees Will Be Released From Quarantine at San Antonio Base Tuesday

click to enlarge
Centers for Disease Control
Some of the approximately 120 coronavirus evacuees still in quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland will be released Tuesday, city officials confirmed via email.
Those who have tested negative at least twice for the virus, will be released “in an orderly way to minimize potential exposure to the San Antonio community,” according to the city's statement. The remaining people in federal quarantine at the base are from the Diamond Princess, which was moored on the Japanese coast.
“As mayor of this city, my foremost concern is preventing the spread of the coronavirus to the local community,” Nirenberg said in a written statement. “I’m pleased that the CDC has made changes, and I’m comfortable that the plan as presented will minimize the risk of exposure.”
Originally, the evacuees were scheduled for a Monday release, but Mayor Ron Nirenberg declared a public health emergency and the city unsuccessfully filed
for a temporary restraining order to prevent the federal officials from releasing them without further tests.
Under the new plan announced by the city, people in quarantine who developed symptoms during their stay at Lackland and tested positive for coronavirus will not be released Tuesday. Those individuals will remain until they're symptom-free and have two negative tests 24 hours apart from each other.
Also under that change in course, buses will transport the evacuees from the base to San Antonio International Airport in shifts based on their flight times. The evacuees will be escorted directly to ticket counters and receive special baggage help and security checks.
Evacuees who reside in Texas will be provided rental cars to drive home, the according to the email.
