Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

120 Coronavirus Evacuees Will Be Released From Quarantine at San Antonio Base Tuesday

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
  • Centers for Disease Control
Some of the approximately 120 coronavirus evacuees still in quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland will be released Tuesday, city officials confirmed via email.

Those who have tested negative at least twice for the virus, will be released “in an orderly way to minimize potential exposure to the San Antonio community,” according to the city's statement. The remaining people in federal quarantine at the base are from the Diamond Princess, which was moored on the Japanese coast.

“As mayor of this city, my foremost concern is preventing the spread of the coronavirus to the local community,” Nirenberg said in a written statement. “I’m pleased that the CDC has made changes, and I’m comfortable that the plan as presented will minimize the risk of exposure.”

Originally, the evacuees were scheduled for a Monday release, but Mayor Ron Nirenberg declared a public health emergency and the city unsuccessfully filed for a temporary restraining order to prevent the federal officials from releasing them without further tests.



Under the new plan announced by the city, people in quarantine who developed symptoms during their stay at Lackland and tested positive for coronavirus will not be released Tuesday. Those individuals will remain until they're symptom-free and have two negative tests 24 hours apart from each other.

Also under that change in course, buses will transport the evacuees from the base to San Antonio International Airport in shifts based on their flight times. The evacuees will be escorted directly to ticket counters and receive special baggage help and security checks.

Evacuees who reside in Texas will be provided rental cars to drive home, the according to the email.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Person Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Visited San Antonio Mall, But Officials Say Infection Risk Is Low Read More

  2. Patient Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Was Allowed to Leave Quarantine in San Antonio Read More

  3. H-E-B Limiting How Many Cleansing Products Customers Can Buy Amid Coronavirus Scare Read More

  4. Judge Denies San Antonio's Request for Order to Extend Coronavirus Quarantine Read More

  5. San Antonio to Recognize International Women's Day with March and Forum This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation