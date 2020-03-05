Email
Thursday, March 5, 2020

San Antonio Teacher Arrested After Young Girl Said He Touched Her Inappropriately Multiple Times

Posted By on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 11:08 AM

A local elementary school teacher has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a student on campus.

Ryan Patrick England was arrested Wednesday after an 8-year-old girl said the Elolf Elementary School teacher touched her inappropriately. The victim's father notified Judson ISD police of the allegations last weekend, KSAT reports.

The girl said England, a first-grade teacher at the school, put his hands inside her pants and touched her on multiple occasions during and after school. She also alleged England gave her snacks in exchange for keeping the abuse secret.

England, 33, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.



