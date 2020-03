San Antonio Woman Arrested After Handcuffing, Whipping Son to Discipline Him

A San Antonio woman is in police custody a day after her son was seen running through a residential neighborhood wearing handcuffs.Earlier this week, residents reported seeing a boy running around wearing black shorts, black socks and handcuffs. When the child spoke to Bexar County sheriff's deputies, he said his mother, later identified as Amanda Guevara, made him put on the cuffs.He also said Guevara put him in the restraints to "discipline him" after he got in trouble for smoking on school grounds, KSAT reports.The boy said Guevara, 33, whipped him with an extension cord. After he took the cord from her hand, she began hitting him with another one, he added. The victim said he was eventually able to flee.Deputies observed whip marks on the boy's legs when they examined him. A witness who saw him outside the home also saw cuts and scrapes on his body.When deputies interviewed Guevara, she admitted that she placed her child in handcuffs so he wouldn't move when she hit him. The discipline came after the boy got in trouble for vaping at school and having a knife on campus, she also told authorities.Guevara has since been charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

