San Antonio Woman Arrested After Running Over, Beating Elderly Roommate with Beer Can

A San Antonio woman has been arrested months after she's alleged to have brutally attacked her elderly roommate.Elisha Jimenez was taken into custody Sunday after authorities say she ran down her 75-year-old roomie with a car before tying him to a chair and beating him with a beer can. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT , the assault came after the two, who had previously worked together, had an argument in early January.The man said he'd left the home and was walking along Zarzamora when the suspect ran him over from behind. Though there were several witnesses, Jimenez reportedly denied striking the man with her vehicle.A witness called police, but Jimenez and the victim were gone by the time authorities arrived. Those at the scene said Jimenez had placed the victim inside her car before driving from the scene.That's when police say the 39-year-old repeatedly struck the man with a beer can for about 10 minutes. The victim had bruises on his face, arms and back, according to authorities.Jimenez also reportedly threatened the victim with a gun in a separate incident a few days later.Jimenez now faces multiple charges , including injury to the elderly, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.