Monday, March 9, 2020

San Antonio Woman Arrested After Running Over, Beating Elderly Roommate with Beer Can

Posted By on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio woman has been arrested months after she's alleged to have brutally attacked her elderly roommate.

Elisha Jimenez was taken into custody Sunday after authorities say she ran down her 75-year-old roomie with a car before tying him to a chair and beating him with a beer can. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT, the assault came after the two, who had previously worked together, had an argument in early January.

The man said he'd left the home and was walking along Zarzamora when the suspect ran him over from behind. Though there were several witnesses, Jimenez reportedly denied striking the man with her vehicle.

A witness called police, but Jimenez and the victim were gone by the time authorities arrived. Those at the scene said Jimenez had placed the victim inside her car before driving from the scene.



That's when police say the 39-year-old repeatedly struck the man with a beer can for about 10 minutes. The victim had bruises on his face, arms and back, according to authorities.

Jimenez also reportedly threatened the victim with a gun in a separate incident a few days later.

Jimenez now faces multiple charges, including injury to the elderly, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

