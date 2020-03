San Antonio Youth Pastor Charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

A local youth pastor was arrested Friday after a young girl said he sexually assaulted her for years.According to reports, Clayton Turner was taken into custody a 12-year-old girl leveled the accusation. The victim told school officials last month that Turner had touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her.The girl's accounts led authorities to believe the abuse had gone on for years.School representatives immediately notified local authorities, prompting an investigation that revealed that the 40-year-old suspect is a local youth pastor.Sheriff Javier Salazar said there be more victims since Turner confirmed he served as a pastor at The Message and Guadalupe Seminary, though Salazar said those places of worship may not actually exist."We're hoping there aren't any more victims out there, but we know full well that there may be," Salazar told KSAT . Anyone with information is encouraged to notify law enforcement.Turner has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

