Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 9, 2020

San Antonio Youth Pastor Charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Posted By on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A local youth pastor was arrested Friday after a young girl said he sexually assaulted her for years.

According to reports, Clayton Turner was taken into custody a 12-year-old girl leveled the accusation. The victim told school officials last month that Turner had touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her.

The girl's accounts led authorities to believe the abuse had gone on for years.

School representatives immediately notified local authorities, prompting an investigation that revealed that the 40-year-old suspect is a local youth pastor.



Sheriff Javier Salazar said there be more victims since Turner confirmed he served as a pastor at The Message and Guadalupe Seminary, though Salazar said those places of worship may not actually exist.

"We're hoping there aren't any more victims out there, but we know full well that there may be," Salazar told KSAT. Anyone with information is encouraged to notify law enforcement.

Turner has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Zoo Successfully Breeds One of World's Most Endangered Species Read More

  2. Woman Arrested After Robbing Sonic Drive-Ins in Converse While Her Infant Children Were in Car Read More

  3. Bexar Sheriff's Office Employee Under Fire After Calling Local Republicans Racist in Facebook Post Read More

  4. San Antonio Woman Arrested After Handcuffing, Whipping Son to Discipline Him Read More

  5. San Antonio Woman Convicted for Killing Husband in Car Chase to Appear on The Dr. Oz Show Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation