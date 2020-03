Ted Cruz Goes Into Self-Quarantine After 'Brief Interaction' With Coronavirus Patient

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz announced Sunday he'd interacted with someone last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference who's since tested positive for the coronavirus."That interaction consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake," Cruz said in a statement. Even though the interaction didn't meet the Centers for Disease Control criteria for self-quarantine, the Texas Republican said he plans to stay in his Houston home "until a full 14 days have passed."In the statement, Cruz added that he's not experienced symptoms. Even so, he's let local and federal authorities know — Vice President Mike Pence and newly named White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows among them.The annual CPAC conference took place February 26-29 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Port Washington, Maryland.We certainly don't wish sickness on anyone, but judging by Cruz's high unfavorable rating , we'd guess plenty of voters wish the famously acerbic senator would have quarantined himself long ago.

