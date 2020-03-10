Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Study: Despite Having No Income Tax, Texas Has 11th Highest Tax Rate in the Country

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge PEXELS / ACHARAPORN KAMORNBOONYARUSH
  • Pexels / Acharaporn Kamornboonyarush
Texas has long prided itself in being one of the seven U.S. states with no income tax. And, last November, residents voted to add a ban on enacting an income tax to the state’s constitution.

But that doesn't mean our residents are immune from taxation. What the Lone Star State and its municipalities don't collect through an income tax, they raise elsewhere — namely through sales and property taxes.

Indeed, Texas has the 11th-highest tax rate in the country, according to a new study by financial site WalletHub. That largely comes down to residents here paying the 6th-highest in real estate taxes in the U.S. and 3rd-highest sales and excise taxes.

According to WalletHub's analysis, a Texas household earning the median U.S. income pays an effective 12.71% tax rate. That compares to just 5.73%, 6.19% and 7.08% in the three states with the lowest taxes — Alaska, Delaware and Montana, respectively.



Even California, which Texas politicos love to rail against as the epitome of tax-and-spend liberalism, has a lower effective tax rate — just 8.94%.

Making matters worse for average Texans, real estate and sales taxes are regressive taxes, meaning they tend to hit low- and middle-income residents the hardest. In that regard, the new findings seem to piggyback onto a 2019 WalletHub study that ranked Texas the 8th-worst state for tax burdens on low-income households.

"More specifically, low income earners in Texas are among the most burdened by taxes, as more than 11% of their income goes towards paying them," WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told the Current in an emailed statement. "The situation is similar for middle income earners, who spend 9.8% of their income on real estate and sales taxes. By comparison, taxes make up only about 7% of the revenue of high-income earners."

Gosh, maybe that constitutional amendment wasn't such a great ideal after all. Cue the sad trombone.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Twitter Asking San Antonio to Help Identify Suspect Seen Hitting Woman While Driving Read More

  2. San Antonio Youth Pastor Charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Read More

  3. San Antonio Woman Arrested After Running Over, Beating Elderly Roommate with Beer Can Read More

  4. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg Blasts Federal Quarantine in Washington Post Interview Read More

  5. More Coronavirus Evacuees Headed to San Antonio Air Force Base Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation