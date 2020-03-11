Wednesday, March 11, 2020
San Antonio Police Seeking Information About Suspects Who Stole Booze, Hit Woman with Case of Beer
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 12:08 PM
San Antonio Police Department
Police are asking the community to help identify two suspects accused of robbing a South Side convenience store and smacking a victim in the head with a case of beer they were wahooing.
According to multiple reports, a man and woman were caught on camera stealing two cases of brew from the Circle K in the 5300 block of Roosevelt Avenue around midnight February 16.
In the surveillance footage, a woman can be seen attempting to intervene. One of the suspects reportedly struck the woman on the side of the head
with one of the cases of suds.
Both of the suspects then fled on foot.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be directed to Crime Stoppers by calling (210) 224-STOP.
