Thursday, March 12, 2020

More San Antonio Universities Close Campuses, Move Classes Online as a Result of Coronavirus Pandemic

In addition to the University of Texas San Antonio, many of the city's institutions of higher education have made major announcements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trinity University, Texas A&M San Antonio, the University of the Incarnate Word, Our Lady of the Lake University and the Alamo City Colleges have all extended spring break for an additional week and will switch to online instruction once classes resume.

St. Mary's University has also extended its spring break, but has not officially announced that it will cancel in-person classes. On Wednesday, the school said in a statement that staff and faculty will use the additional week to determine how best to deliver instruction and provide campus services.

While schools begin to implement these major changes, additional help is coming from an unlikely source.



Popular voice, video and text chat app Discord, which is used most heavily amongst the gaming community, announced on Wednesday that it would adjust the limits of its Go Live streaming and screen share service in order to help people dealing with the consequences of COVID-19. Normally, the free service only allows 10 users to participate in a session, but Discord has upped the cap to 50 for the foreseeable future.

"Go Live is free to use and lets people privately stream or screen share apps from a computer while others watch on any device — so teachers can conduct a class, co-workers can collaborate, and groups can still meet," Discord Founder Jason Citron said in a blog announcement about the service.

Citron added that the company will "maintain the higher user limit as long as it’s critically needed."

